AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 9, 2018

Swimming | Emily Webb

Webb

Webb helped the Paddlers Pirates swim team capture its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship since 1994 by winning three events. She won the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke in the 15-18 girls division of the SWISA meet on July 22 at Summers-Port.

WEBB’S VICTORIES IN 2018 SEASON

Splash City — 5

Sunset Hills — 3

Water Works — 3

Summers-Port — 3

SWISA championship meet — 3

