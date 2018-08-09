AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 9, 2018

Swimming | Emily Webb
Webb
Webb helped the Paddlers Pirates swim team capture its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship since 1994 by winning three events. She won the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke in the 15-18 girls division of the SWISA meet on July 22 at Summers-Port.
WEBB’S VICTORIES IN 2018 SEASON
Splash City — 5
Sunset Hills — 3
Water Works — 3
Summers-Port — 3
SWISA championship meet — 3
