AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 26, 2018

Diving | Taylor Seilheimer

Seilheimer helped the Paddlers diving team win its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association title since ‘14 by winning the 15-18 girls division title in the SWISA championship meet on July 21 at Paddlers Pool. She finished with a score of 265.70, breaking the old team record of 264.45 set by Abby Hay in 2009. Seilheimer won her eighth SWISA title.

SWISA FINISHES IN 15-18 GIRLS DIVISION

2016 – First

2017 – Second

2018 – First

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter