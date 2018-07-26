AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 26, 2018

Diving | Taylor Seilheimer
Seilheimer helped the Paddlers diving team win its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association title since ‘14 by winning the 15-18 girls division title in the SWISA championship meet on July 21 at Paddlers Pool. She finished with a score of 265.70, breaking the old team record of 264.45 set by Abby Hay in 2009. Seilheimer won her eighth SWISA title.
SWISA FINISHES IN 15-18 GIRLS DIVISION
2016 – First
2017 – Second
2018 – First
