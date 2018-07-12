AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 12, 2018

Swimming | Laine Curry

Curry competed in four winning relay events in the 8 and under girls division for the Paddlers Pirates at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays on June 25 at Sunset Hills. The 7-year-old also helped the Granite City swimming team place second to Summers-Port in the five-team all-relay meet. Curry also had five first-place finishes against Sunset Hills on July 2.

FIRST-PLACE FINISHES AT SWISA RELAYS

100-yard medley relay

75-yard medley relay

75-yard breaststroke relay

75-yard butterfly relay