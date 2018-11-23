AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: November 23, 2018

Swimming | Emma Cox

Cox earned a pair of medals at the IHSA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Nov. 10 at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield, placing third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.15 and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.60. The Granite City junior now has seven medals in her three years of sectional competition.

COX’S SECTIONAL RESULTS

2016: Third in 500-yard freestyle, fifth in 100-yard backstroke, sixth in 400-yard freestyle relay

2017: Fourth in 500-yard freestyle, sixth in 400-yard freestyle relay

2018: Third in 200-yard freestyle, fourth in 100-yard backstroke

