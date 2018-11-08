AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: November 8, 2018

Football | Justin Wiley

Wiley turned in a strong defensive effort for the Granite City football team in its 49-0 loss to the Batavia Bulldogs in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game on Oct. 26. He recovered a Batavia fumble on a punt return in the first quarter and intercepted a pass from quarterback Jack Meyers in the second quarter.

WILEY’S SEASON STATISTICS

OFFENSE

191 yards receiving, 3 touchdowns

DEFENSE

23 tackles, fumble recovery, 2 interceptions

