AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: November 8, 2018

Football | Justin Wiley
Wiley
Wiley turned in a strong defensive effort for the Granite City football team in its 49-0 loss to the Batavia Bulldogs in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game on Oct. 26. He recovered a Batavia fumble on a punt return in the first quarter and intercepted a pass from quarterback Jack Meyers in the second quarter.
WILEY’S SEASON STATISTICS
OFFENSE
191 yards receiving, 3 touchdowns
DEFENSE
23 tackles, fumble recovery, 2 interceptions
