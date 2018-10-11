AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: October 11, 2018

Soccer | Noah Van Buskirk

Van Buskirk

Van Buskirk scored his career-high 10th goal of the season in the Warriors’ 2-2 tie with the Belleville East Lancers on Oct. 2 at Gene Baker Field, making him the first Granite City player since 2008 to reach the 10-goal mark. The Granite City senior also scored for the fifth game in a row. Van Buskirk is playing in his third varsity season with the GCHS boys soccer program.

CAREER STATISTICS

Sophomore year — 3 goals, 0 assists

Junior year — 0 goals, 0 assists

Senior year — 10 goals, 3 assists

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter