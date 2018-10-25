AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: October 25, 2018

Football | Logan Gordon

Gordon turned in a strong performance on both sides of the ball in the Granite City Warriors’ 39-27 win over the Mater Dei Knights in their final home game of the season on Oct. 5. The GCHS junior running back and linebacker scored a pair of touchdowns and recorded a team-high nine tackles to help his team hand Mater Dei its first loss of the season.

GORDON’S SEASON STATISTICS

OFFENSE

37 yards rushing, 24 yards receiving, 2 TDs

DEFENSE

59 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, interception, TD

SPECIAL TEAMS

12 kickoff returns, 301 yards, TD

