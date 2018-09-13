AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: September 13, 2018

Football | Freddy Edwards

Edwards

Edwards, a junior, is off to another strong start as quarterback, rushing for 371 yards with six touchdowns and throwing for 498 yards with four touchdowns after three games. He helped his team win 42-6 at Jerseyville in its season opener on Aug. 24, the Warriors’ first season-opening victory on the road since 2008.

EDWARDS’ 2018 STATISTICS

Jersey — 186 yards rushing, 128 yards passing, three touchdowns

Carbondale — 155 yards rushing, 231 yards passing, two touchdowns

Francis Howell — 30 yards rushing, 139 yards passing, one touchdown

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter