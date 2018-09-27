AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: September 27, 2018

Nikonowicz

Cross Country | Chessy Nikonowicz

Nikonowicz, a junior, became the first Granite City girls runner since Penny Meyer in 2000 to win an individual title after placing first in the Collinsville Invitational on Sept. 12. She also helped the Warriors win the three-team meet by one point, securing their first team title since 1985. Nikonowicz, in her third season with the GCHS cross country program, won her first high school cross country race.

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL FINISHES

Freshman – 12th (24:12)

Sophomore – 10th (22:49)

Junior – 1st (21:17)

