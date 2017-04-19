AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: April 19, 2017

Track and Field | Devonte’ Tincher

Tincher, a senior for the Edwardsville boys track and field program, is off to a sizzling start to his final season with the Tigers.

He was a key component in EHS winning its first Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West on April 8 and helped the Tigers nab the title at the Granite City Invite on April 14.

At the Norm Armstrong Invite, Tincher went 23 feet, 4.5 inches in the long jump to win that event and finished second in the 200-meter run with a time of 21.68.

In Granite City he was the lead leg of the 4x2 relay quartet, which turned in a time of 1:28.69 to win. Tincher was also the second leg on the 4x1 relay team, which was victorious in a time of 42.36 seconds.

The results have earned Tincher this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

