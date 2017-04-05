AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: April 5, 2017

Softball | Maria Smith

Smith is off to a blazing start in her first season with the Edwardsville softball team.

The Edwardsville freshman is one of the team’s top hitters with a .571 batting average, a home run and eight RBIs after five games.

Smith turned in a strong debut March 20 with the Tigers, going 3 for 4 with a run scored and four RBIs to help EHS pull off a 12-9 win over Gillespie in its season opener. The effort earned Smith this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Edwardsville came back from an 8-5 deficit to beat Gillespie. The Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the sixth, including a two-run single by Smith.

Smith also hit a solo home run in the first game of a doubleheader against Mater Dei on March 24 and finished with two hits and two RBIs in the Tigers’ Southwestern Conference opener against Collinsville on March 28.

Smith is a three-sport athlete at EHS. She helped the volleyball team win 31 matches and capture Southwestern Conference and regional championships last fall. She was also a member of the girls’ basketball team that finished 32-1 and qualified for the state tournament this winter.

