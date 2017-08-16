AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: August 16, 2017

Swimming | Bailey Grinter

Grinter brought home a pair of national titles while competing in the YMCA Long Course Nationals earlier this month at Greensboro, N.C.

The Edwardsville graduate won the 50-meter freestyle in 25.90 seconds and the 50-meter backstroke in 29.09 seconds. She set a national record in the backstroke as she broke the former record of 29.32 seconds set in 2004 by Lauren English of Lincoln Park, N.J.

Grinter, who was swimming for the Edwardsville Breakers at nationals, also placed second in the 100-meter backstroke and sixth in the 200-meter backstroke.

The strong performance earned Grinter this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Grinter now has three national championships in the Long Course Nationals. She came out on top in the 50-meter backstroke in last year’s meet. She captured a national title in the 50-yard freestyle at the YMCA Short Course Nationals in April at Greensboro.

Grinter is headed to the University of Tennessee this fall and plans to compete with the school’s swimming team. She won a state title in the 100-yard backstroke while competing with the Edwardsville High swimming team in November.

Last month, Grinter won Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championships in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke while swimming for the Water Works summer team.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter