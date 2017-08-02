AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: August 2, 2017

Wrestling | Noah Surtin

Surtin, who will be a junior this fall at Edwardsville High, is enjoying a spectacular summer in the wrestling circle.

On July 15 in Fargo, N.D., he became a national champion. Surtin won the title at 113 pounds at the 2017 U.S. Marines Cadet Freestyle Nationals.

He and Tiger teammate Luke Odom also helped the Illinois freestyle team win a national title at the Cadet National Duals in York, Pa., in June.

His strong efforts have won him the Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

In Fargo, Surtin dominated on his way to the national title. In the quarterfinals he beat Haiden Drury of Washington 14-2, then topped Dylan Shawver of Ohio 14-4 in the semifinals and Nick Masters of Georgia 12-2 in the finals.

Surtin finished fifth at 113 pounds at the Class 3A individual state tournament as a sophomore in ‘17 for EHS.

