AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: December 20, 2017

Basketball | Jack Marinko

Marinko, a senior guard for the Edwardsville Tigers, is enjoying a monster season thus far.

He’s surpassed the 20-point scoring plateau in every game in the season and is averaging a team-best 27.7 points per game after just 9 points per clip as a junior.

His best output was a 41-point performance against Soldan on Nov. 28 at Lucco-Jackson Gym. He also scored 30 points vs. Gateway STEM on Dec. 12. He finished out the past week with a 23-point performance during a 72-49 win over Granite City at home on Dec. 15. He’s led the Tigers in scoring in every game.

Marinko is shooting 58 percent (65-of-112) from the field overall and 55.9 percent (33-of-59) from 3-point land.

Edwardsville is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference and travels to East St. Louis for a league game at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter