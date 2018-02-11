AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: February 9, 2018

Wrestling | Alex Maguire

Maguire, a junior for the Roxana Shells, is peaking on the wrestling mat at the right time.

He heads into the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional this weekend after winning a 1A Althoff Regional championship at 145 pounds on Feb. 3. Maguire earned a first-round bye at regionals as the top seed, but then won each of his bouts in the circle via first-period pins.

He pinned Noah McCormick of Hillsboro in 1:22 during the semifinals match and pinned Tyler Thiessen of Litchfield in 1:53 in the finals.

The strong performance from Maguire earned him this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

He carries a 32-8 record into sectionals and will be looking to get back to the 1A individual state tournament for the first time since his freshman campaign. This marks the third time Maguire has been a sectional qualifier in his prep career.

Maguire finished a win short of advancing to state as a sophomore at 138 pounds, finishing with a 37-8 record.

Bowling | Alex Bergin

Bergin won her first girls bowling regional championship in come-from-behind fashion on Feb. 3 at the Alton Regional at Bowl Haven.

The Alton junior placed first with a six-game score of 1,246 to become the school’s second regional champion. She also helped the Redbirds finish fourth with a 4,894 in the 13-team regional, advancing them to the Mount Vernon Sectional on Saturday at NuBowl Lanes.

Bergin won the tournament by 30 pins over Highland freshman Molly Marshall, who shot a perfect 300 in the fourth game.

Bergin was in third place after three games. She moved to second after the fifth game and was just four pins out of first. She clinched the regional title by bowling a 217 in the final game.

The junior also bowled a 226 in the first game and a 243 in the fifth. She missed just 10 spares in the tournament.

Bergin is the only returning bowler from last year’s team that had five seniors. She’s the Redbirds’ top bowler with a 195 average.

