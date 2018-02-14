AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: February 14, 2018

Wrestling | Noah Surtin

Surtin, a junior for the Edwardsville Tigers, has had a stellar season on the mat.

Surtin secured a sectional title at 113 pounds at the Class 3A Alton Sectional on Feb. 10. It marked the first sectional crown of his career.

The performance earned Surtin Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

He will compete at the 3A individual state tournament beginning Thursday at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena in Champaign. Surtin is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state at 113 and is coming off a sophomore campaign where he finished fifth in state at 113.

It was his semifinal match in Alton that secured his trip to state. Battling Lockport’s Matt Ramos — the No. 3-ranked wrestler in the state — Surtin entered sudden-death overtime in a 2-2 tie, chose top and rode Ramos out to earn a 3-2 win.

Surtin enters the state tournament with an impressive 46-1 record overall.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter