AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: December 6, 2017

Anna McKee | Girls Basketball

After just two weeks, McKee has been a scoring machine for the Father McGivney girls basketball team.

The freshman is leading the Griffins in scoring at 18 points per game. She has scored in double figures six times this season.

McKee also helped Father McGivney celebrate a tournament championship. The Griffins won the Dupo Cat Classic with a 3-0 record, including a 40-39 win over the Gibault Hawks in the championship game on Nov. 18. It’s the first tournament title in program history.

McKee scored 52 points in the three games of the eight-team Dupo tournament, including 21 in the championship game. The effort earned McKee this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

McKee scored a season-high 22 points against Bunker Hill on Nov. 20. She also finished with 21 points against Dupo on Nov. 28.

McKee is one of two freshmen on the Father McGivney girls basketball team. This fall, she helped the school’s volleyball team win a record 11 matches and capture the McCluer North Tournament championship.

This is the second varsity season for girls basketball for the Griffins. They are coached by Jeff Oller, who also serves as Father McGivney’s athletics director.

