AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: February 1, 2018

Swimming | Porter LeVasseur

After a month, LeVasseur is enjoying an outstanding season with the Edwardsville boys swimming team.

The EHS junior has 11 victories in six meets this season; five of them were in the 100-yard backstroke and three of them were in the 50-yard freestyle. He also helped the Tigers win six dual meets and capture championships in the Iron Invite and the Swim For Hope Invitational.

Last week, LeVasseur competed in three meets in a span of six days and turned in solid efforts in all of them. He won the 100-yard backstroke and was a member of the winning 400-yard medley relay team in the Swim For Hope Invitational on Jan. 15 at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. He placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke against O’Fallon on Jan. 18 and came out on top in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle against Glenwood two days later.

The strong performances in the three meets earned LeVasseur this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Also this season, LeVasseur won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke against O’Fallon on Dec. 28, the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle against Sacred Heart-Griffin on Jan. 4, and the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke in the Iron Invite on Jan. 6.

