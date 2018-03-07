AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: March 7, 2018

Basketball | Jack Marinko

Marinko accomplished a pair of milestones after scoring 28 points in the Edwardsville Tigers’ 68-44 loss to the Belleville West Maroons in the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional championship game on March 2.

The EHS senior became the school’s 23rd player to hit the 1,000th career point mark and the third player to finish with more than 700 points in a season, joining Mark Smith and Mannie Jackson. The efforts earned Marinko this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Marinko finished his high school basketball career with 1,017 points. He hit the 1,000th-point mark shooting a 3-pointer with 2:53 left in the first quarter against the Maroons.

Marinko also finished as the Tigers’ leading scorer with 701 points. He scored in double figures in all 27 games.

Marinko was a scoring machine for the Tigers since the season opener on Nov. 21 against DeSmet, when he scored 28 points with five 3-pointers. He scored 30 points or more 8 times this season, including a 41-point effort against Soldan on Nov. 28.

He also finished averaging 26.0 ppg, second all-time for the Tigers behind Dick Brown, who averaged 26.2 ppg in 1975.

The strong offensive season helped the Tigers finish 18-9, their seventh straight winning season.

