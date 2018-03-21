AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: March 21, 2018

Track and Field | Lorie Cashdollar

Cashdollar picked up a pair of first-place finishes at the Jersey Indoor Thaw on March 10 at Principia College.

The Edwardsville senior won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 22.62 seconds and helped the 1,600-meter relay team — which also included Jaydi Swanson, Kalie Bertels and Elise Krone — win with a 4:16.18.

The performance earned Cashdollar this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Cashdollar now has four first-place finishes after two indoor meets. She also won the 800 and helped the 4x4 pick up a victory at an indoor meet at SIU Carbondale on March 2.

Cashdollar is coming off a strong junior season, which included three victories in the 800 and a trip to the Class 3A state meet in the 4x8. She helped the relay team — which included Abby Korak, Maddie Miller, and Victoria Vegher — place 11th in the state finals.

Cashdollar plans to compete in track and cross country at DePaul University next year. She signed a letter of intent to compete with the Chicago school on Nov. 20.

