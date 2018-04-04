AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: April 4, 2018

Soccer | Rileigh Kuhns

After three weeks, Kuhns is enjoying an outstanding first season with the Edwardsville girls soccer team.

The Edwardsville sophomore has scored a team-leading five goals after seven matches. She scored four of them in the Nike Division of the Metro Cup Tournament March 12-17 and one in the Tigers’ 4-4 tie with Collinsville in their Southwestern Conference opener on March 22.

The strong performances in the Metro Cup and in the match against Collinsville earned Kuhns this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Kuhns earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Metro Cup. She scored a goal in Edwardsville’s 2-0 win over Belleville West in the championship match.

Against Collinsville, Kuhns scored a goal with 31.7 seconds left in the second half to tie the match at 4-4, sending the contest to overtime.

Kuhns, who didn’t play with the Tigers in her freshman season because she was playing club soccer, also scored goals against Belleville East, Rochester and Waterloo. She had an assist in Edwardsville’s 2-1 win over Belleville West on March 27.

