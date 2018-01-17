AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: January 17, 2018

Wrestling | Luke Odom

Odom, a sophomore for the Edwardsville wrestling team, is having a phenomenal second season with the Tigers.

Entering this week, Odom is 30-1 on the season and ranked fifth in the state at 126 pounds in Class 3A, according to illinoismatmen.com.

He won a title at 126 at the grueling Cheesehead Invitational on Jan. 6 in Kaukauna, Wis.

He beat Jake Gliva of Simley (Minn.) 6-2 in the championship match. He became the second EHS wrestler to win the Cheesehead title and the first in 10 years, joining Darryl Thomas as the only other to achieve the feat.

He followed that up with a pair of wins Jan. 11 during a triangular with Alton and Althoff at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center. Odom earned a 15-5 major over Anthony Federico of the Crusaders and pinned Alton’s Damion Jones in 1:13.

