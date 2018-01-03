AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: January 3, 2018

Basketball | Kate Martin

Martin, a senior for the Edwardsville girls basketball team, had an outstanding showing at the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament in St. Louis on Dec. 23-28.

The EHS guard signed with Iowa to play next season and was named the tournament MVP at Visitation after helping the Tigers to the team championship.

Edwardsville became the first Illinois team to win the prestigious tournament in its 42-year existence. The Tigers bested Incarnate Word 61-57 in the title game to capture the championship and Martin scored a team-high 19 points. For the tournament she scored a team-best 75 points in 4 games.

The stellar performance earns Martin the Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Martin is the team leader for the Tigers, averaging 19.0 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 2.15 assists per game. EHS entered the week with a 14-0 record.

