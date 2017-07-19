AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: July 19, 2017

Josie Bushell | Swimming

Bushell turned in a strong effort for the Water Works Marlins in their regular season finale against the Sunset Hills Stingrays on July 11.

Bushell won five events in the 15-18 girls division to lift the Marlins to a 461-199 victory over the Stingrays at Water Works Pool. She won the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and the 50-meter butterfly and helped the freestyle and medley teams pick up victories.

The performance earned the 15-year-old Bushell this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Bushell has 11 first-place finishes this season. She placed first in four events against Splash City on June 22 — 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly and the medley and freestyle relays. She came out on top in the 200-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly against Paddlers on July 6.

Bushell will be a sophomore at Edwardsville High this fall. Last year, she competed in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay events at the IHSA state meet. She also helped the Tigers win a sectional championship.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter