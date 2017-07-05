AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: July 5, 2017

Natalie Karibian | Tennis

Karibian, a junior-to-be for the Edwardsville Tigers, enjoyed a stellar showing at the Tiger Classic on June 23-25.

Karibian won the girls 18 singles division, cruising by Isabel Burwitz of Belleville East 6-0, 6-0 in the finals. She was the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

She also defeated fellow Tiger Grace Desse 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals. Karibian moved up an age bracket to compete in the 18s.

Her strong Tiger Classic performance followed a sophomore season for Edwardsville High where she won a Class AA Belleville East Sectional individual title, while helping the Tigers win the sectional team title. It also helped her qualify for the state tournament for the second time of her young prep career.

Karibian went 4-2 at state as a sophomore after going 0-2 as a freshman.

