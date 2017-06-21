AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: June 21, 2017

Baseball | Andrew Yancik

Yancik turned in a solid effort at the plate and on the mound in the Class 4A state baseball tournament at Silver Cross Field on June 9-10 in Joliet.

The Edwardsville senior went 3 for 6 with four RBIs in the two games against St. Laurence and Crystal Lake South. He drove in all of the runs in the Tigers’ 3-1 win over St. Laurence in the semifinals and had an RBI single in EHS’ 8-3 loss to Crystal Lake South in the championship game.

Yancik also pitched a complete game against St. Laurence, striking out six, walking none and giving up no earned runs on five hits.

The strong effort at state earned Yancik this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Yancik helped the Tigers finish 34-8 and qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2007. Edwardsville finished runner-up for the third time in program history.

“We didn’t think we were capable of doing this in the beginning of the year,” Yancik said. “But we fought through it. We ended up being here and getting second place. It’s a good feeling.”

Yancik hit .308 with four home runs and 26 RBIs, had a 6-1 record with 68 strikeouts on the mound and earned all-Southwestern Conference honors as a pitcher and utility player.

He went 3-0 on the mound with a save and never allowed an earned run in the playoffs. He also poked a 3-run homer in the opening game of the postseason against rival Alton.

