AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: June 7, 2017

Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe | Tennis

Gray and Trimpe cemented themselves into the history at Edwardsville High School on May 27, becoming the first tennis state champions for the Tigers.

With a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Hinsdale Central’s Trevor Hamilton and Andrew Buhelos, the junior Gray and sophomore Trimpe became the 2017 Class AA state doubles champions.

It marked the first time a boys double tandem from the Metro East had won a state title since East St. Louis’ Ted Eggman and Mac Smith in 1923.

Even on the girls side, it’s only happened twice. Kelli Barnett and Kim Noble of Belleville West accomplished the feat in 1993, while sisters Amy and Sara Hazen of East Alton-Wood River did it in 1992. No singles entry from the area has ever won a state crown.

The prodigious performance earns Gray and Trimpe the Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

The tandem finished fourth at state in 2016. They entered state as the No. 1 doubles seed this season.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter