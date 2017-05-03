AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: May 3, 2017

Volleyball | A.J. Risavy

Risavy helped the Metro East Lutheran boys volleyball program accomplish some history on April 22.

The MELHS senior was named Most Valuable Player of the Cougar Invitational at Lutheran St. Charles (Mo.) after lifting his squad to a tournament championship. The Knights finished with a 3-0-1 record to win their first tournament title in program history.

The effort earned Risavy this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

Risavy, a setter, finished with 18 assists with three kills in MELHS’ 25-16, 25-11 victory over Westminster Christian Academy in the championship match.

The Knights, who started playing volleyball in 2014, won their own pool to advance to the championship game. They split a two-game match with Duchesne and had victories over Whitfield and Lutheran South.

Risavy has been one of the key players in MELHS’ successful season. The Knights are 11-6-2 and are three wins away from matching last year’s victory total of 14.

Risavy also helped the MELHS boys’ basketball team win 18 games and capture a Class 1A regional title this winter.

