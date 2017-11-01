AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: November 1, 2017

Football | Kendall Abdur-Rahman

Abdur-Rahman, the junior quarterback for the Edwardsville Tigers, has been enjoying a special season.

On Friday, he helped guide the Tigers to a 42-38 Class 8A playoff victory at Huntley in the first round.

Abdur-Rahman’s 10-yard touchdown run with 5:23 to play in the game proved to be the game winner. For the game he ran for 3 TDs and threw for a pair to pace EHS, earning him this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

He also rushed for an 84-yard TD and a 1-yard score and connected with R.J. Wilson on an 84-yard TD reception. He hit Joe King for a TD catch early in the game.

Abdur-Rahman now has 22 rushing TDs on the season and will hope to keep his big play abilities going when the Tigers hit the second round of the 8A playoffs. He has scored a rushing TD in every game this season.

His playoff performance comes on the heels of a monster showing against Collinsville in Week 9 of the regular season during a 70-0 victory. Abdur-Rahman rushed for 3 TDs and threw for 2 in that win, too, as EHS scored the most points in program history at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Edwardsville (7-3) heads on the road again, playing at Palatine (7-3) at 3 p.m. on Saturday. This season marks the seventh straight season the Tigers have made the postseason.

