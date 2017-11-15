AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: November 15, 2017

Rodney Smith | Football

Smith turned in a strong performance for the Edwardsville Tigers against the Minooka Indians in a Class 8A state quarterfinal game on Nov. 11 at the District 7 Sports Complex.

The EHS senior scored a touchdown and made a key interception to lead the Tigers to a 28-25 win over Minooka that advanced them to the state semifinals against the Loyola Academy Ramblers at 2 p.m. Saturday at home. Edwardsville qualified for the final four for the first time since ‘13, when it competed in Class 7A.

Smith, a defensive back and wide receiver, scored a 46-yard punt return touchdown with 7:36 left in the first quarter to give Edwardsville a 7-0 lead. It was his first touchdown of the season.

Then in the closing minutes of the game, Smith intercepted a pass from Minooka quarterback Zach Gressner on third down and 12. He ran the ball for 41 yards to the Indians’ 24-yard line and sealed the deal for the Tigers.

The effort earned Smith this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Smith helped the Tigers improve to 9-3. Edwardsville has won nine games in a row after starting the season 0-3.

The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals by winning their first two state playoff games on the road, beating Huntley 42-38 and Palatine 38-35 in the suburban Chicago area. EHS is the lowest ranked school remaining in the 8A playoffs at No. 26. Loyola Academy comes to Edwardsville as the No. 6 seed.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter