AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: October 18, 2017

Golf | Ben Tyrrell

Edwardsville’s Tyrrell put the final touches on his senior season in fine fashion Friday and Saturday at the Class 3A state tournament.

Tyrrell finished in a tie for third at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington at state. He was in first place after Friday’s first day and remained in the top spot when he came off the course on Saturday. Unfortunately, there was nothing he could do as he was passed while sitting in the clubhouse.

Tyrrell became the first three-time state medalist in EHS history. He was 13th as a sophomore and seventh as a junior.

His efforts have earned him this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

The highlight of the weekend was his hole-in-one on hole No. 4 on Friday. It was the first ace at a state tournament since 2010. It was the second hole-in-one in Tyrrell’s golfing career. He also made one at Sunset Hills Country Club.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter