AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: October 4, 2017

Abby Korak | Cross Country

Korak won her first cross country race of the season after coming out on top in the Peoria High Invitational on Sept. 30 at Detweiller Park, the site of the state cross country meet.

The Edwardsville sophomore finished with a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 30.8 seconds. She won the girls race by four seconds over Plainfield North’s Juliana Stogsdill. She also helped the Tigers win the team title with 44 points.

The outstanding performance earned Korak this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Korak competed in her fourth race of the year. She finished second at the Granite City Invitational and the Edwardsville Invitational and 14th in the First to the Finish Invitational.

With the win at Peoria, Korak has three victories in her high school cross country career. She placed first at the George Havens Invitational and the Madison County meet last year.

Korak helped the Tigers win their fifth meet in ‘17. They also finished first in the Granite City, Edwardsville and George Havens Invitationals and the Edwardsville Tiger Classic.

Last year, Korak helped the Edwardsville girls qualify for the Class 3A state meet. She placed 114th with an 18:29.

