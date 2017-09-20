AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: September 20, 2017

Golf | Ben Tyrrell

Tyrrell is having a solid senior season for the Edwardsville Tiger boys golf squad.

He enjoyed his best performance to date Sept. 9 at the annual Craig Dixon Mattoon Invitational at Meadowview Golf Course.

Tyrrell shot 10-under par for the 2-day tourney, setting the course record at Meadowview, the tournament record and breaking the Edwardsville program record for a tournament. He shot 62 on the first day and 72 on the second day for a 2-day score of 134. He won medalist honors by six strokes over the second place finisher.

Tyrrell’s efforts helped the Tigers shoot 597 for the tournament to win it for the first time in school history.

His efforts earned him this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

