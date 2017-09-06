AdVantage News Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: September 6, 2017

Golf | Meara Schaefer

Schaefer made the first hole-in-one of her prep golf career on Aug. 26 at the Saints Shootout at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

The Edwardsville junior shot her ace at the par-3, No. 8 hole. She also finished third with a team-best 81 and helped the Tigers win the tournament with a 335.

The outstanding performance earned Schaefer this week’s Edwardsville AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Schaefer used a 6-iron to shoot her hole-in-one. She became the first Edwardsville girls golfer in five years to shoot an ace.

Edwardsville won the Saints Shootout by just four strokes over St. Thomas More of Champaign.

Schaefer, who is competing in her third year with the EHS girls golf squad, helped the Tigers start their season on Aug. 15 with a large-school division championship at the Madison County Tournament in Granite City. She finished fourth with an 88.

Schaefer also helped Edwardsville place second at the Joliet Invitational on Aug. 19. She teamed up with teammate Sydney Sahuri to finish ninth in the scramble-formatted tournament.

