AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: April 13, 2017

Soccer | Lexi Grote

Grote played a key role for the Warriors at the Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Field on March 31 and April 1 in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The Granite City senior finished with three goals and one assist in her team’s victories over Timberland and Fort Zumwalt West. She had a goal and an assist against Timberland on March 31 and scored two goals against Fort Zumwalt West the next day.

The effort earned Grote this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Grote earned Player of the Game honors in the Warriors’ 4-1 victory over Fort Zumwalt West after scoring a goal in each half. She also helped Granite City beat Timberland 3-1.

Grote has six goals this season and has 28 in her four-year career with the Warriors. Last year, she scored 10 goals and earned all-Southwestern Conference and all-state honors.

Grote, who plans to continue her soccer career at Southeast Missouri State next year, also scored two goals against O’Fallon on April 4 and had a goal in the Warriors’ season opener against Naperville Central on March 18 at Belleville West.

