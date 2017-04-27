AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: April 27, 2017

Track and Field | Torrey Deal

Deal celebrated a pair of titles in the jumping events at the Granite City Invitational on April 14.

The Granite City senior won the triple jump in 44 feet, 9.5 inches and the high jump in a personal-best 6-6 at the 15-team meet at the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex. The strong performance earned Deal this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Deal jumped 44-9.5 in his third attempt in the triple jump to win the event. He beat Cahokia’s Andra Ward by just three inches.

In the high jump, Deal cleared 6-6 in his first attempt to win his first championship in the event. Six days before, he cleared 6-3 in his fifth-place finish at the Norm Armstrong Invitational at Belleville West.

Deal placed fourth in both the high and long jump in last year’s Granite City meet.

Deal has a total of four victories in the jumping events this season. He also won the triple jump at the Norm Armstrong Invitational with a personal-best 45-10.5 and at the Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw on March 11 at Principia College.

Last year, Deal turned in a strong junior season in the jumping events. He had a pair of second-place finishes in the high jump in the Mascoutah Invitational and Madison County large-school championship meet.

