AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 10, 2017

Swimming | Reilly Curry

Curry turned in a strong performance for the Paddlers Pirates in the 8 and under girls division at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association meet on July 23, placing first in five events.

The 8-year-old Curry won the 50-meter freestyle, the 25-meter backstroke and the 25-meter butterfly and helped the freestyle and medley relay teams pick up victories. She also earned a first-place SWISA High Point award.

The effort earned Curry this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

“It feels good to get five first places,” Curry said. “I actually never got a High Point. I couldn’t have done it without my family support and my coaches for helping and coaching me. I was inspired by swimming and I really wanted to get a High Point like my dad. He got a High Point when he was younger.”

Curry, who will be a third-grader at St. Elizabeth’s School this fall, finished with an outstanding season in her final year in the 8 and under division. She also had 10 first-place finishes, five each against Splash City and Sunset Hills.

“She worked out with the older kids this summer, so that was the trick,” Paddlers coach Celeste Furmanek said. “Never complained: just loved it.”

