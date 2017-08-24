AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 24, 2017

Golf | Megan Keel

Keel began her senior season with the Granite City girls golf team in style on Aug. 15, placing third out of 21 golfers in the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament at the Legacy Golf Course.

Keel shot eight pars and finished with an 84 in the 18-hole tournament. She finished behind Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri (77) and Addasyn Zeller (79) in the large-school division and earned a medal.

The strong performance earned Keel this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Keel has been a strong performer for the Warriors’ girls golf team since she joined the squad in her freshman year. She is the only golfer to compete in sectionals three straight years.

Last year, Keel shot under 50 seven times, earned all-Southwestern Conference honors for the third time and helped the Warriors finish with a 7-5 record.

Keel was Granite City’s lone sectional representative in ‘16. She fired a 91 in the Class AA Edwardsville Regional to advance to the sectional round in Springfield.

