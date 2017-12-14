AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 14, 2017

Wrestling | Josh Harsh

Harsh celebrated a pair of big victories on Dec. 8 in a triangular match against Alton and Civic Memorial at Alton High.

The Granite City senior was moved from 138 pounds to 132, defeating Alton’s Garrett Sims 4-2 and edging Civic Memorial’s Dillon Dublo 3-2 at 138. He also helped the Warriors pick up the sweep in the triangular as they beat Alton 36-27 and Civic Memorial 45-29.

The strong effort earned Harsh this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

With the win over Alton, Granite City improved to 3-0 in Southwesten Conference play. The Warriors also had wins over O’Fallon and East St. Louis. They will face Edwardsville at Memorial Gymnasium at 6 p.m. Thursday.

So far, Harsh is enjoying an outstanding high school wrestling career that includes three all-Southwestern Conference awards and two trips to sectionals.

Harsh competed at 113 when he was a freshman. He won 18 matches, qualified for sectionals after finishing third at the Belleville West Regional and was named to the all-conference team.

The next year, Harsh moved to 120 and received another all-conference award. He finished with 11 wins and came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals.

Harsh won a career-best 26 matches, competed at sectionals and earned second-team all-conference honors at 120 in his junior season.

