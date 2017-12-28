AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 28, 2017

Ricky Hard | Bowling

Hard celebrated a championship at the Herrin Invitational on Dec. 16.

The Granite City senior fired a six-game score of 1,287 to finish first out of 33 bowlers in the six-team tournament at Herrin Bowl.

Hard shot a 258 first game — the best game in the tournament — and fired a 218 in the second, a 235 in the fourth and a 222 in the fifth to win the boys division by 91 pins. He also helped the Warriors finish second in the team standings with a 5,533.

The outstanding effort earned Hard the final Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for '17.

Hard leads the Granite City boys bowling team with a 214 average after 24 games. His best series this season was a 700 and his best game was a 258.

Hard is enjoying a solid career with the Granite City bowling team. He qualified for sectionals in his freshman and sophomore seasons and earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors in his sophomore year.

This year, Hard is part of a senior class that includes his brother, Corey, Dylan Adams and Cody Kuenkler. Corey is also a two-time sectional qualifier.

Hard and the Warriors will compete in the Panther Team Challenge at 8 a.m. Friday at St. Clair Bowl.

