AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 8, 2018

Basketball | Emmitt Gordon

Gordon helped the Granite City boys basketball team pull off another Southwestern Conference road victory on Jan. 26.

The Granite City junior scored 17 points, including a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds left, to lift his team to a 54-53 win over the Alton Redbirds at AHS. The performance earned Gordon this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

With Granite City trailing 53-52 in the closing seconds of the game, Gordon grabbed a rebound on a missed shot from Zidane Moore and was fouled as he attempted to score. He then hit both free throws to give the Warriors the lead and the victory.

The Warriors, who were 0-13 in conference play last year, picked up their third conference win. Granite City also had road victories over East St. Louis and Belleville East.

Gordon transferred to GCHS this winter after playing two years at Riverview Gardens. He’s the Warriors’ leading scorer at 16 points per game and has scored in double digits 15 times. He earned all-tournament honors at the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament in November after scoring 92 points in four games.

