AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 22, 2018

Swimming | Noah Cain

Cain celebrated a Southern Illinois High School swimming championship on Feb. 8 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

The Granite City sophomore placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.70 at the SIHS championship meet. He won the event by almost six seconds and was the only Granite City swimmer to win a title.

The performance earned Cain this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Cain helped the Warriors finish second in the five-team meet with 104 points. In addition to his title in the breaststroke, he also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle and helped the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams finish third.

Cain was part of a Granite City team that included Ryan Mihu, Bennett Smallie, Jacob Kahn, and Matt Wilson.

He was also part of the 400-yard medley relay team that finished fifth with a 3:52.45 at the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 17 to earn GCHS’ only medal in the tournament.

Cain competes with the Paddlers swimming team in the summer. He swam in his first year in the 15-18 division last summer. He finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet at Paddlers Pool.

