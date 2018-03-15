AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 15, 2018

Wrestling | Chase Nelson

Nelson enjoyed his best season of his four-year high school wrestling career, winning a career-high 32 matches and placing in the top five in four tournaments in the 195-pound weight class.

The strong senior season earned Nelson his second straight all-Southwestern Conference award. He earned first-team honors.

Nelson also received another award — this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

Nelson received his all-conference award at the Granite City Winter Sports Awards Ceremony on March 7. He earned third-team honors at 182 last year.

Nelson placed fifth in the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament, third in the Geneseo Invitational and second in the Tom Lahey Tournament at Stagg High School. He qualified for sectionals by placing third at the Class 3A Quincy Regional.

Nelson was among the team leaders in victories this season after going 20-26 last year.

