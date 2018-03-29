AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 29, 2018

Soccer | Emma Dutko

Dutko picked up an early birthday present on March 17.

The Granite City junior scored a goal with 10 minutes left in the first half to lift her team to a 1-0 season-opening win over the Naperville Central Redhawks at Belleville West, just two days before her 17th birthday. It’s Dutko’s second goal of her high school soccer career.

Dutko also helped the Warriors beat Naperville Central for the second consecutive year. The effort earned Dutko this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Granite City played Naperville Central in its season opener for the fourth year in a row. The Warriors beat the Redhawks 3-0 last year after losing 5-1 in ‘16 and 2-0 in ‘15.

A midfielder, Dutko is playing in her second varsity season with the Warriors this spring. She is sharing team captain duties with senior Bailey Whitehead and junior Abby Reeves.

Last year, she helped Granite City finish 14-6 and earned third team all-Southwestern Conference honors. She also scored her first varsity goal in the Warriors’ 2-0 win over Parkway South in the St. Louis Soccer Classic at St. Joseph’s Academy.

