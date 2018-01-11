AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 11, 2018

Basketball | Davontay Mason

Mason helped the Granite City boys basketball team celebrate its first victory at East St. Louis in 17 years on Jan. 5.

The Granite City junior hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left in the game to lift the Warriors to a 51-49 road win over the East St. Louis Flyers, making it the first time since Jan. 5, 2001 GCHS won a game at East Side.

The strong effort earned Mason the first Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for 2018.

With the Warriors trailing 49-48, Mason received a pass from Emmitt Gordon and nailed the game-winning trey.

“It was crazy,” Mason said. “After the buzzer went off, everybody ran onto the court.”

Mason helped the Warriors pick up their first Southwestern Conference win of the season after going 0-13 last year. Granite City, which won just one game a year ago, is 4-11 this season and will play a road game against Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Granite City beat the Flyers 42-37 at East Side 17 years ago. The Warriors’ last victory over East St. Louis was on Dec. 30, 2015, when they won 55-49 in a game at the Prairie Farms Classic in Collinsville.

Mason is playing in his second season with the Granite City boys basketball team. He’s averaging 5 points per game and is among the team leaders in 3-pointers with 16 this season.

