AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 25, 2018

Wrestling | Reide Wilson

Wilson won his first tournament championship of his high school wrestling career on Jan. 13 after placing first in the 182-pound division of the Geneseo Invitational.

The Granite City sophomore defeated Cade Parker of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy 8-4 in the championship match. He was the only Granite City wrestler to win a tournament title.

The strong effort earned Wilson this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Wilson finished 3-0 at Geneseo. After getting a first-round bye, he defeated Derek Horak of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Prairie 6-5 in the quarterfinals and pinned Colby Osborne of Glenwood with 21 seconds left in the semifinal match before pulling off the win over Parker in the finals.

Wilson, who is in his second season with the Granite City wrestling team this winter, has a 22-8 record. Last year, he qualified for sectionals by placing second in the Class 3A Granite City Regional and earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors.

Wilson was coming off a solid football season in which he earned third-team all-conference honors at linebacker.

