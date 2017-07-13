AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 13, 2017

Cross Country | Chessy Nikonowicz

Nikonowicz won her first Patriots in the Park 5K Run championship after placing first out of 36 runners in the women’s division on July 1 at Wilson Park.

The Granite City sophomore-to-be finished with a time of 22:57 and won the race by 45 seconds. She also finished first in the 15-19 age division. The effort earned Nikonowicz this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

The 15-year-old Nikonowicz competed in the Patriots in the Park 5K Run for the second straight year. Last year, she finished fourth overall and second in her age division (14 and under) with a time of 25:08.

Nikonowicz competed in cross country and track at GCHS in her freshman year.

In cross country, she was the Warriors’ top finisher in seven meets and was one of two sectional qualifiers. Her best time was a 21:52 at the Peoria Invitational.

In track, Nikonowicz was one of Granite City’s top performers in the distance events. She placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run at the Southwestern Conference meet and ran a personal-best time of 5:54 in the event at the Class 3A Belleville West Sectional.

