AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 27, 2017

Baseball | Tyler McCauley

McCauley is enjoying an outstanding first season with the Granite City Warriors 17-and-under St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association squad this summer.

The GCHS junior-to-be was named the Warriors’ Most Valuable Player and earned a trip to this year’s SLABA 17U all-star game after hitting .375 with 15 hits and 10 runs scored. The strong season earned McCauley this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

McCauley, an outfielder, finished with five multiple-hit games. He had three hits against the St. Charles Capitals (June 7) and O’Fallon (June 14) and two hits against the Capitals (June 1), Collinsville (June 6), and Southside Dirtbags (June 22).

McCauley is also one of three Granite City players who will participate in the SLABA 17U All-Star Game on July 30 at Car Shield Field in O’Fallon, Mo. Last year, McCauley played in the SLABA 15U all-star game.

McCauley hit .357 with 10 hits and five RBIs for the Granite City High baseball team this spring.

