AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: June 15, 2017

Soccer | Viktoria Johnson

Johnson turned in a strong junior season as the Granite City Warriors goalkeeper this spring, finishing 10-6 with seven solo shutouts and 90 saves, helping her team finish 14-6 and earning a pair of awards.

The Granite City junior was named on the all-Southwestern Conference and all-sectional teams for the first time. She earned second-team all-SWC honors and was named on the honorable mention list of the all-sectional team.

The efforts earned Johnson another award — this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

Johnson became a valuable player for the Warriors since the other goalkeeper, senior Neeley Wiehardt, suffered a torn ACL injury in early April. On April 8, she picked up victories over Nerinx Hall and Parkway South to help the Warriors win the White Division of the St. Louis Soccer Classic at St. Joseph’s Academy. She also had wins over Belleville East, Timberland, O’Fallon, Bay Port (Wis.), Batavia, Marquette Catholic, Glenwood and Alton. She finished with 10 saves, five in each half, in the Warriors’ season-ending, 5-2 loss to Collinsville in the Class 3A Quincy Regional championship match at McKendree University.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter