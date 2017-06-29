AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: June 29, 2017

Swimming | Emily Webb

Webb started her Paddlers swimming season June 15 on a high note, placing first in 5 events in the Pirates’ season-opening meet against the Splash City Gators at Collinsville.

Webb finished first in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:25.09, the 100-meter intermediate medley in 1:17.75 and the 100-meter backstroke in 1:16.25 and helped the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories.

The strong effort earned Webb this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week.

Webb, who will turn 17 on July 7, returns for her second season in the 15-18 girls division for Paddlers this summer. Last year, she had 12 first-place finishes, including five against Sunset Hills. She placed second in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard intermediate medley and the 100-yard backstroke at the SWISA championship meet at Summers-Port.

Webb will be a senior at Edwardsville High this fall. Last fall, she was part of an EHS swimming team that won a sectional championship. She competed in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay events at the IHSA state meet.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter